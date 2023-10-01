Losses piling up for Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow limited by calf injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Burrow keeps playing. The NFL’s highest-paid player with the lightning quick release clearly isn’t himself. Blame the right calf strained back in training camp. The challenge for the Cincinnati Bengals is that they go as Joe goes. Burrow threw for 165 yards Sunday. The Bengals had to settle for a field goal the one time they got close to the Tennessee end zone as Cincinnati lost 27-3 to the Titans. Burrow says the Bengals have a lot to get fixed. It doesn’t help that they also lost wide receiver Tee Higgins to a rib injury.

