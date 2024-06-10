Loss to rival India at T20 World Cup leaves former Pakistan cricket greats and fans furious

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The timid batting of Pakistan’s cricket team has left the country’s former cricketers and fans furious after rival India snatched a thrilling six-run win in the marquee game at the Twenty20 World Cup in New York. A second successive loss in Group A left Pakistan in danger of not advancing to the Super 8 stage of the tournament being jointly hosted by the U.S. and the West Indies. The United States is playing at the World Cup for first time. It made history last week when it beat Pakistan in a Super Over after both teams were locked at 159 during the regulation 20-overs game. Only two teams from each of the four groups advance to the second stage. So Pakistan needs to win its remaining games against Canada and Ireland and also hope results of other group games go in its favor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.