Loss to Chiefs still stings, but Ravens have no choice but to move on toward a busy offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have plenty to be happy with after this season. The city hosted the AFC title game for the first time in 53 years. But now the Ravens have quite a few free agents they might need to replace in what should be a busy offseason. That’s a tough task to face after the 2023 Ravens posted the best record and best point differential in the league during the regular season. Free agency and the draft will arrive before too long. General manager Eric DeCosta was off to the Senior Bowl the day after the Ravens were eliminated.

