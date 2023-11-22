Loss to Austria caps a disastrous year for Germany ahead of hosting Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — This was meant to be Germany’s rebuild year ahead of hosting the European Championship. The team is a wreck. With less than seven months until the tournament, the defining moment of Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Austria came when Leroy Sané was sent off for shoving an opponent. Germany ends 2023 having lost six of the 11 games it played and winning just three. Coach Julian Nagelsmann now has one win from his first four games.

