Losing kicker Graham Gano to injury hamstrings the Giants in their loss at Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The New York Giants losing kicker Graham Gano to an injury on the opening kickoff turned out to be a big difference-maker in their loss at the Washington Commanders. They did not attempt a field goal all game after Gano injured his right hamstring trying to chase down returner Austin Ekeler on the first play and punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point attempt following a touchdown in the first quarter. The Giants went for it on fourth down with the score tied late in the fourth deep in Washington territory and failed to convert.

