Los Angeles to host 2026 Pan Pacific swimming championships ahead of 2028 Summer Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2026 Pan Pacific Championships will be moved from Canada to Los Angeles, giving the city a chance to host a major international swimming meet ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. The agreement between the charter nations of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S. was announced Tuesday. The Pan Pacs are held every four years, rotating between the four countries. Canada had been set to host in 2022, but the meet was postponed to 2026 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will look to host a future edition. The venue and dates for the 2026 Pan Pacs will be announced later.

