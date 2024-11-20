Los Angeles Sparks hire University of Utah coach Lynne Roberts to fill vacant head coach position

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have hired Utah coach Lynne Roberts to fill their vacant head coach position. The franchise made the announcement Tuesday night. Roberts has spent the last nine-plus seasons at Utah and led the team to three straight NCAA Tournament berths. She was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2023. The Utes have started this season 3-1. Roberts inherits a team that has a strong young nucleus of Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby. The Sparks have the No. 2 pick in next year’s WNBA draft. She replaces Curt Miller, who was let go in September.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.