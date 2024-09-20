Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon retires after 12 years in the WNBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon, who was the WNBA’s first openly transgender and nonbinary player as well as an All-Star in 2017, has retired after 12 seasons. She had not played since Aug. 15, sitting out the final month of the season for what the team said were mental health reasons. Clarendon says retiring feels bittersweet but she appreciates being able to play her final years in Los Angeles, not far from where she was born in San Bernardino. Clarendon averaged eight points, 2.5 rebounds and three assists while starting 36 of 45 games for the Sparks.

