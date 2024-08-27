Los Angeles Rams begin life without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. It might not be fun.

Life after Aaron Donald could be difficult for the Rams, whose entire defense has been built on the bedrock of No. 99’s phenomenal skills throughout coach Sean McVay’s tenure. Los Angeles will be much more ordinary without the retired defensive tackle, who will be replaced with a group of youngsters possessing a fraction of his talent under a first-time defensive coordinator, Chris Shula. But Donald’s retirement coincided with comprehensive efforts to repair the two weakest areas of last season’s roster: the offensive line and the secondary. An impressive-on-paper O-line will help QB Matthew Stafford, who is back for a fourth season running McVay’s offense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.