Los Angeles Rams agree to terms with tight end Colby Parkinson and guard Jonah Jackson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to contract terms with tight end Colby Parkinson and guard Jonah Jackson, a person with knowledge of the deals says. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until the new league year begins Wednesday. Parkinson got a three-year, $22.5 million deal. Jackson will sign a three-year contract potentially worth $51 million with $34 million guaranteed. Parkinson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson started 57 games at right guard over his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions.

