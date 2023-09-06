Los Angeles Lakers sign Christian Wood, veteran forward and SoCal native, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran forward Christian Wood has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers hadn’t yet announced the deal for Wood, a Los Angeles-area native. Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Dallas Mavericks despite playing largely as a reserve last season, his seventh in the NBA. Wood is the fifth veteran acquired by the Lakers this summer following their impressive run to the Western Conference finals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.