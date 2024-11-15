Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission has wrapped up its three-day visit to check out selected venues and track the progress of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The commission on Thursday visited the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the Long Beach Convention Center, waterfront and Marine Stadium during its first trip to Los Angeles in two years. Next year, the Games plan, venues and competition schedule, medal event program and athlete quota will be finalized. Then in 2026, ticketing and hospitality options will open to the public, the torch relay will be organized and a mascot will be created.

