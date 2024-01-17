Los Angeles FC buys majority stake in storied Swiss club Grasshopper in latest soccer investment

GENEVA (AP) — MLS franchise Los Angeles FC has taken over storied Swiss club Grasshopper by buying a majority stake from its Chinese owner Jenny Wang. The deal was announced at a news conference in Zurich as 27-time Swiss champion Grasshopper became the latest American-backed club in European soccer. This takeover involves a club that was founded in 1886 being bought by one created in 2014. LAFC adds Grasshopper to European investments that include Austrian club Wacker Innsbruck. The deal ends Grasshopper’s ties to Premier League club Wolverhampton, which is owned by Wang’s billionaire husband Guo Guangchang.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.