Los Angeles Dodgers select reliever Ryan Brasier, option Bryan Hudson

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of veteran right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier in an attempt to bolster their beleaguered bullpen. The Dodgers also optioned left-hander Bryan Hudson to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated right-hander Andre Jackson for assignment. Brasier signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on June 4 and made two appearances for Oklahoma City. He made 20 appearances with a 7.29 ERA this season for the Boston Red Sox, his employer for the previous five seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.