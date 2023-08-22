Los Angeles Dodgers place designated hitter J.D. Martinez on injured list with groin tightness

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list with groin tightness. The team made the move with the All-Star hitter on Tuesday before opening a three-game series against the Guardians. The NL West-leading Dodgers recalled infielder Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the roster spot. The 36-year-old Martinez hasn’t played since Saturday. He recently underwent an MRI and an epidural injection while being slowed by hamstring tightness and a lower back issue. Martinez is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games. He hit his 300th career home run in June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.