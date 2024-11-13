Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, medical examiner says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Valenzuela, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace who helped the team win the 1981 World Series, died of septic shock last month. That’s according to his death certificate, which was acquired by TMZ on Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office listed septic shock as the immediate cause of death. It’s a condition that occurs when organs malfunction. The medical examiner also listed cirrhosis of the liver as an underlying cause. The examiner also listed a rapidly progressive brain disorder as a “probable” contributing cause. Valenzuela died on Oct. 22 at age 63.

