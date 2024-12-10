Los Angeles Dodgers finalize contracts with Michael Conforto and Blake Treinen

DALLAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $17 million, one-year contract to add outfielder Michael Conforto on Tuesday along with a $22 million, two-year agreement to retain right-hander Blake Treinen. Conforto, a former first-round draft pick who turns 32 on March 1, hit .237 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs this year for San Francisco in the final season of a $36 million, two-year contract. He played for the New York Mets from 2015-21, becoming an All-Star in 2017. Conforto turned down an $18.4 million offer from the Mets, then didn’t sign for 2022 as he recovered from right shoulder surgery. Conforto has a .251 career average with 167 homers and 520 RBIs in nine major league seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.