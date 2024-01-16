Los Angeles Clippers to host 2026 All-Star Game at new Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The NBA has awarded the 2026 All-Star Game to the Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena that is set to open in time for the 2024-25 season. Owner Steve Ballmer attended Tuesday’s announcement inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The privately financed arena will house all the Clippers’ basketball and business operations, with an eye on landing major events. The first will be All-Star weekend. The event returns to Southern California for the first time since 2018, when it was played in Los Angeles at the arena formerly known as Staples Center. Indianapolis will host next month and San Francisco will be the site in 2025.

