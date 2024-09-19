Los Angeles Chargers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a meeting of surprising 2-0 teams

The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are both off to 2-0 starts heading into a Week 3 meeting at Acrisure Stadium. The Chargers are creating a physical, run-first identity under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Los Angeles star quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for just 274 yards through two games while running back JK Dobbins has run for an NFL-high 266 yards. Pittsburgh relied heavily on its defense while picking up road victories at Atlanta and Denver to open the season. Justin Fields will make a third straight start at quarterback in place of the injured Russell Wilson.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.