Los Angeles Chargers interview former Titans coach Vrabel, ex-Stanford coach Shaw for opening

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was among two candidates on Thursday who interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers opening. The Chargers also announced earlier in the day that former Stanford University coach David Shaw interviewed, bringing the total number to 11. It is the first announced interview for Vrabel since he was fired by the Titans on Jan. 9 after six seasons. Shaw had a 96-64 record in 11 seasons at Stanford and led the Cardinal to three Pac-12 titles. The Chargers are looking for a coach and general manager after Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15, a day after a 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

