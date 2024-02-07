Los Angeles Chargers hire Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE -Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Jesse Minter is officially headed with Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan to the Los Angeles Chargers. Minter was announced as the Chargers defensive coordinator on Tuesday night, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Minter is following Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan to the Los Angeles Chargers. Minter was announced as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator on Tuesday night. He is the second member of Harbaugh’s Michigan staff to be confirmed as taking a job with Los Angeles. Ben Herbert was announced as the strength and conditioning coach last week. Minter directed the Wolverines’ defense the last two seasons. They were the top-ranked unit in the country last season as Michigan won its first national championship since 1997. Minter previously spent four seasons as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.