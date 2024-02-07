Los Angeles Chargers hire Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Minter is following Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan to the Los Angeles Chargers. Minter was announced as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator on Tuesday night. He is the second member of Harbaugh’s Michigan staff to be confirmed as taking a job with Los Angeles. Ben Herbert was announced as the strength and conditioning coach last week. Minter directed the Wolverines’ defense the last two seasons. They were the top-ranked unit in the country last season as Michigan won its first national championship since 1997. Minter previously spent four seasons as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens.

