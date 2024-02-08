Los Angeles Chargers hire Greg Roman as offensive coordinator

Jim Harbaugh is bringing in another familiar face to direct the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense. Greg Roman has been hired as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. Roman was Harbaugh’s coordinator during his four-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers and also was associate head coach at Stanford under Harbaugh in 2009 and ’10. Los Angeles also announced that Marcus Brady will be the passing game coordinator. Roman was out of the league last season after directing the Baltimore Ravens’ offense from 2019-22.

