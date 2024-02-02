Los Angeles Angels beat José Suarez in salary arbitration

Left-hander José Suarez lost to the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration, giving teams a 2-0 advantage in decisions this year. Suarez was awarded a $925,000 salary rather than his $1.35 million request by Joshua Gordon, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman, who heard the case a day earlier. The 26-year-old Suarez was 1-3 with an 8.29 ERA in seven starts and four relief appearances, earning $750,000. He was sidelined between May 7 and Sept. 13 by a strained left shoulder. Miami outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. lost a day earlier and will earn $2,625,000 rather than $2.9 million.

