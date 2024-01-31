Los Angeles acquires Kia Nurse, fourth-overall pick from Seattle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have acquired guard Kia Nurse from Seattle along with the Storm’s fourth-overall pick in April’s WNBA draft. In exchange, the Sparks will send their 2026 first-round pick to Seattle. Nurse signed as a free agent with Seattle last season and averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She played all 40 games and made 20 starts. The addition of the draft pick also gives Los Angeles the second and fourth overall selections in the upcoming draft.

