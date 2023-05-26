Lorusso’s walk-off home run lifts Maryland over Nebraska in Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nick Lorusso’s walk-off home run in the 10th inning gave Maryland a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament. The game was tied at 1 in the seventh inning before a 1 1/2-hour weather delay due to lightning in the area. Neither team threatened to score after the delay, but Maryland only needed one swing from Lorusso, who homered to left-center on a 2-2 pitch with two out in the 10th. It was Lorusso’s 24th home run and 100th RBI of the season. Top-seeded Maryland advances to a semifinal on Saturday, facing the winner of the Nebraska-Michigan State loser-out game, which is Friday.

