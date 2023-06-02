Lorusso reaches 100 RBIs, No. 19 Maryland beats Northeastern 7-2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Lorusso became the first Division I player since 2003 to reach 100 RBIs in a season and No. 19 Maryland beat Northeastern 7-2 in the opener of the Winston-Salem Regional. The Big Ten champion Terps (42-19) equaled their second-most victories in a season, tying the 2015 squad. Maryland will play in the winner’s bracket on Saturday. Northeastern (44-15) faces elimination. Lorusso went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, and single with two runs scored and two RBIs. His first-inning homer was his 24th of the season to tie Maryland’s home-run record. Lorusso also set the Maryland single-season record for total bases with 191. Lorusso scored the go-ahead run after his triple, coming home on a sacrifice fly by Ian Petrutz in the fourth after Northeastern tied it.

