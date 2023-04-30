Lorient stuns 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain will have to work harder for a record 11th French league title after Lorient stunned the defending champion 3-1. Second-place Marseille could cut PSG’s lead to five points with a win over Auxerre later Sunday. PSG supporters were unhappy with the players’ lack of effort and booed them off the field at halftime and again after the final whistle. The hosts were down to 10 men after Achraf Hakimi received a second yellow card for a stamp on Darlin Yongwa in the 20th minute. Arnaud Nordin notched two goals and an assist as Monaco’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit after a 4-0 loss to Montpellier.

