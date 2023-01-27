Lorient copes without top scorer Moffi to beat Rennes 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Lorient shows it can cope without top scorer Terem Moffi by beating Rennes 2-1 in the French league. Moffi’s 12 goals put him second in the scoring chart and one behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé. Nigeria striker Moffi has been left out of the squad in the past two games after being linked with a move to Marseille or Nice before the January transfer window shuts. The win moves Lorient up to sixth place and two points behind fifth-place Rennes.

