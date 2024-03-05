Lorenzo Romar out as Pepperdine coach when the Waves’ season ends

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Lorenzo Romar is out as Pepperdine coach after six years when the Waves’ season ends. The Waves are 12-19 overall going into their first-round game in the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas. Pepperdine officials says a search for Romar’s replacement is underway. Romar is 117-56 over nine seasons going into Thursday’s game against Pacific. The 65-year-old coach previously spent three seasons in Malibu. Romar was part of UCLA’s coaching staff when the Bruins won the 1995 national championship under Jim Harrick.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.