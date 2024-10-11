Lorentz and Hildeby lead the Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over the Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Steven Lorentz had a goal and an assist, goalie Dennis Hildeby won his first NHL game and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Thursday night.

Hildeby, Toronto’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, stopped 22 shots in his NHL debut.

Max Pacioretty, Bobby McMann and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier scored goals for New Jersey.

The loss spoiled the home debut of Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, who was fired in May after guiding the Maple Leafs for five seasons. He replaced Lindy Ruff, who was let go by New Jersey near the end of the last regular season.

Jacob Markstrom had 18 saves for the Devils.

New Jersey swept the Buffalo Sabres last Friday and Saturday by a combined 7-2 to open the season in the NHL Global Series in Prague, Czechia.

Toronto’s 1-0 loss at Montreal on Wednesday ended its 252-game run (including playoffs) of scoring at least one goal, the third-longest streak in NHL history.

Takeaways

The Maple Leafs’ defense prevented few quality shots at Hildeby, blocking 27 shots in front of him. Each of the six Toronto defensemen blocked at least one shot.

The Devils were ineffective on five power plays, scoring just one goal.

Key moment

The Devils went on back-to-back power plays midway through the second period, trailing 3-1, but failed to score, putting just five shots on goal.

Key stat

The Maple Leafs have won eight straight road games against the Devils dating to Dec. 18, 2018. It’s the longest active road winning streak against a single opponent.

Up next

The Maple Leafs start a four-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

The Devils are at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

