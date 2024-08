Lord’s, the home of cricket, will host a women’s test match for the first time in 2026

LONDON (AP) — Lord’s will stage a women’s test match for the first time when England hosts India at the home of cricket in 2026. The storied London venue has hosted England Women’s games in the limited-overs formats in each of the last three seasons but never a test match. It has yet to be announced whether the test will be a four or five-day match. Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, says it will be a “truly special occasion, and one of real significance for the game.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.