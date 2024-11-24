Lopez throws for 3 TDs and South Alabama rolls past Southern Miss 35-14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw three touchdown passes, Fluff Bothwell ran for 104 yards, and South Alabama defeated Southern Miss 35-14. Lopez threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Jaguars rallied from an 8-0 deficit to lead 14-11 at halftime. In the third quarter, Lopez hit Jamaal Pritchett on a 40-yard touchdown pass and Wesley Miller returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown that made it 28-11. Bothwell’s 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter wrapped up the scoring. Lopez was 15-for-24 passing for 193 yards. Pritchett caught eight passes for 102 yards.

