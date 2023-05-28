Lopez throws 6 shutout innings; Washington sweeps super regional, advances to WCWS

SEATTLE (AP) — Lindsay Lopez had seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Baylee Klingler scored on Madison Huskey’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Washington beat Louisiana 1-0 to sweep the best-of-3 Seattle Super Regional. Washington, which won Game 1 8-0 in five innings, advances to its 15th Women’s College World Series and its first since 2019. Klingler hit a one-out double in the top of the sixth inning and was replaced by pinch-runner Avery Hobson, who advanced to third on an infield single by Sami Reynolds and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Huskey to give Washington a 1-0 lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns stranded eight runners on base, including five left in scoring position.

