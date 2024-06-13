Lopez, Albies shine as Braves beat Orioles 6-5 and snap slide

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reynaldo Lopez matched his season high with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings, Ozzie Albies had four hits and the Atlanta Braves held on for a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Marcell Ozuna’s had a two-run, first-inning double off Baltimore left-hander Cole Irvin (6-3) as the Braves halted a five-game slide and the Orioles’ six-game winning streak.

Atlanta added a run in the fourth and sixth innings, then produced two more in the ninth en route to 12 hits, its most since June 1.

Baltimore’s Kyle Stowers hit a three-run homer off reliever Pierce Johnson in the seventh to close Baltimore’s deficit to one and put Atlanta’s third win of a nine-game road trip in doubt.

Joe Jimenez worked a scoreless eighth against the top of Baltimore’s order, and after the Braves’ two-run ninth Raisel Iglesias survived a leadoff baserunner for his 17th save.

Lopez (4-2) arguably had the best start of his first season with double-digit turns in the rotation since 2019. He allowed two singles on grounders and threw 58 of 91 pitches for strikes, at one point retiring 14 consecutive batters.

The 30-year-old issued his only walk to Adley Rutschman with two outs in the sixth. But he followed by inducing Ryan O’Hearn into an inning-ending lineout to ensure Rutschman did not become the first Oriole runner to get beyond second base.

Irvin settled in after a rough first, but allowed the Braves add-on runs on Abies’ bloop single to left and Orlando Arcia’s base-hit to a similar spot. Three of Irvin’s four runs over 5 2/3 innings were earned.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (triceps strain) threw a bullpen session on Thursday morning, and the club expects to make a decision soon about where he begins a rehab assignment, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Chris Sale looks to rebound from a hard-luck loss — his second — as Atlanta opens a three-game home series against Tampa Bay.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish looks to give back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season in the opener of a three-game set against visiting Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.