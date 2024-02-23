Loose drain cover stops F1 testing for the second day in a row

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — A loose drain cover at the side of the track has caused a long delay to Formula 1 preseason testing for the second day in a row. The cover flew up when Red Bull’s Sergio Perez drove over a curb. It caused a red-flag stoppage to the morning session after just half an hour amid repairs and an inspection of the area. Thursday’s incident had left debris scattered across the track and caused similar delays after two cars ran over the loose cover.

