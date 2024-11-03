Lookman scores twice as Atalanta stuns Serie A leader Napoli 3-0

MILAN (AP) — Despite the absence of the league’s top goalscorer, Atalanta has stunned Serie A leader Napoli by winning 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Mateo Retegui surprisingly started from the bench but Ademola Lookman netted twice in the first half to inflict what was only Napoli’s second defeat of the season. Retegui was brought on late and scored in stoppage time for his 11th goal in as many matches. Atalanta soared into second spot although it could be leapfrogged by Inter Milan if the defending champion beats Venezia later to cut the gap to Napoli to one point. Napoli visits Inter next weekend. Fiorentina can move into third spot with a win at Torino later. Roma travels to Hellas Verona.

