Lookman scores again and Europa League champion Atalanta beats Torino 3-0. Roma won’t qualify for CL

ROME (AP) — Atalanta followed up its Europa League title with a 3-0 win over Torino in Serie A and eliminated Roma from qualifying for the Champions League. Gianluca Scamacca and Ademola Lookman scored first-half goals for Atalanta and Mario Pasalic added a penalty after the break as the Bergamo side moved up to fourth place. Sixth-place Roma was playing at Empoli later Sunday but needed Atalanta to finish fifth to qualify for the Champions League. It’s the final round of the Italian league but Atalanta still has a game to make up against Fiorentina. Defending champion Napoli was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Lecce and finished 10th.

