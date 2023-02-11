Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4

MILAN (AP) — Ademola Lookman had a hand in both goals to inspire Atalanta to a 2-0 win over Lazio in a direct battle for the top four in Serie A. Davide Zappacosta and Rasmus Winther Højlund netted the goals as Atalanta moved into third place. It is above AC Milan and Roma on goal difference alone. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season. Roma was held to a 1-1 draw at Lecce earlier. Sixth-placed Lazio is two points behind the trio. Emanuel Vignato had a debut to remember for Empoli as he netted a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw against Spezia in an action-packed match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.