Lookman fires Nigeria into Africa Cup semis with win over Angola. Congo also through

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ademola Lookman has scored again to fire Nigeria into the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Angola on the Ivory Coast. Victor Osimhen failed to score after having a goal ruled out for offside but produced another tireless performance to help the Super Eagles emerge victorious from the tournament’s first quarterfinal. They did not concede for the fourth straight game. Congo defeated Guinea 3-1 for the Leopards’ first win within normal time of the tournament in the other quarterfinal.

