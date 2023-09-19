Looking to avoid another early exit, Barcelona opens Champions League with 5-0 rout of Antwerp

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona got off to a good start on its quest to get through the group stage of the Champions League after two consecutive early eliminations. João Félix scored twice and had an assist in his second start with Barcelona to lead the Catalan club to a 5-0 win over newcomer Antwerp in Group H. Félix opened the scoring in the 11th minute and set up Robert Lewandowski’s goal in the 19th. Barcelona’s third was an own-goal by Antwerp defender Jelle Bataille after a cross by Raphinha in the 22nd. Gavi scored Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 54th, and Félix added his second with a header in the 66th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.