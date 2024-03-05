Look at all those quarterbacks! Ohio St has a surplus of signal-callers as spring practice opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Last year at this time, Ohio State’s quarterback situation was a clear two-man competition. As 2024 spring practice opened, the Buckeyes find themselves with enough nationally recognized potential starting quarterbacks to field a basketball team. Devin Brown, last year’s backup, will again try to convince coach Ryan Day — and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly — that he should be the Buckeyes’ starter. Lincoln Kienholz, a freshman who had a rough go in the 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cottom Bowl, also wants the job. Transfer Will Howard and top recruits Air Noland and Julian Sayin are also candidates.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.