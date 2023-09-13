Longtime Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson stepping down after 40 years at the school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson is retiring after more than two decades of leading the Southern Conference school. The school announced Wednesday that Johnson would step away after his replacement was found. Johnson was men’s basketball coach for the Terriers from 1985 through 2002 before taking charge of the department since then. Johnson planned to retire this New Year’s Eve but thought with a new capital campaign in the works that new leadership was necessary sooner rather than later. Johnson helped the school transition from the NAIA when he began into NCAA Division I.

