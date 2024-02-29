Longtime Steelers play-by-play voice Bill Hillgrove retiring from broadcasting NFL games

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bill Hillgrove is retiring as the play-by-play voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers after three decades on the job. Hillgrove replaced Jack Fleming as the team’s play-by-play voice in 1994 and was there for every major moment in franchise history over the last 30 years, including Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons. The 84-year-old Hillgrove says he’ll enjoy having fall Sundays to himself, though he will continue to be the play-by-play man for the University of Pittsburgh football and men’s basketball teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.