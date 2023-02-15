Longtime Steelers assistant John Mitchell retiring at 71

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach John Mitchell has retired after nearly three decades with the club. The 71-year-old Mitchell won two Super Bowl rings in 29 seasons with the Steelers after first joining Bill Cowher’s staff in 1994 as a defensive line coach. Mike Tomlin retained Mitchell when he replaced Cowher in 2007. Tomlin promoted Mitchell to assistant head coach in 2017. Mitchell spent 50 years in coaching at various levels. He made history as a player in 1971 when he became the first Black player to play in a game for the University of Alabama.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.