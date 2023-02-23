Longtime soccer hotbed St. Louis finally gets MLS team

ST. LOUIS (AP) — When season tickets sales began for Major League Soccer’s newest team, St. Louis City SC leaders figured they’d be a hot ticket in a city with a deep love for the sport. Even they were caught off guard by the response: More than 60,000 deposits for the 19,000 available season passes. Seven years ago, the NFL’s Rams departed for Los Angeles after making the case St. Louis wasn’t big enough and lacked the corporate support for three major professional sports. Soccer fans beg to differ. More than two dozen major corporations pledged support, and team merchandise sales ranked in the top five in MLS in 2022, before the team had played a game. The franchise opener is Saturday in Austin, Texas.

