Longtime NHRA stop Bandimere closing after 2023 season

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Bandimere Speedway plans to close after the 2023 season. The longtime drag strip and stop on the NHRA circuit is in the foothills west of Denver. The speedway and the NHRA say the last NHRA race at so-called “Thunder Mountain” will be the Mile-High Nationals on July 14-16. The speedway opened in 1958. The Bandimere family says they are selling the property and surrounding land, which is next to a highway and just over a ridge from the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater. The family says they are hoping to find another location for a drag strip in the Denver area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.