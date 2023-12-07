Longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould retires after 18-year career

Longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould is retiring following an 18-year career that established himf as one of the game’s best in the clutch. Gould had been a free agent after the San Francisco 49ers opted not to bring him back for a seventh season. Gould also spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and one with the New York Giants. Gould retires with the eighth most career field goals and 10th most points in NFL history. He never missed a kick in the postseason, making all 29 field goals and 39 extra points he attempted.

