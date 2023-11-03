Longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur promoted to co-offensive coordinator for Colorado, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Deion Sanders is promoting longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur to the role of co-offensive coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there has been no official announcement. Shurmur, who was on Sanders’ staff this season as a quality control analyst, will share the role with current coordinator Sean Lewis. Both will be involved in play-calling duties Saturday night when the Buffaloes host No. 16 Oregon State.

