Longtime Leipold assistant Jim Zebrowski promoted to offensive coordinator at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Lance Leipold has announced Jim Zebrowski will replace Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator. Zebrowski had been co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since joining the Jayhawks staff in 2021. He previously worked with Leipold at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater and at Buffalo. Zebrowski coached quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean in 2022-23 when Kansas played in back-to-back bowls for the second time in program history. Daniels came back from injury this season and helped lead the Jayhawks to wins over three ranked opponents for the first time.

