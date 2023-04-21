Longtime K-State coach, administrator Barrett dies at 93

Former Boston Celtics forward Ernie Barrett, who spent 75 years at Kansas State as an athlete, coach and administrator known as “Mr. K-State,” died Friday. He was 93. Barrett’s family announced his death and scheduled a memorial service for Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum, where the Wildcats play their basketball games and where a banner recognizing Barrett’s achievements hang from the rafters. Barrett led the Wildcats to their only national title game as a player in 1951 and spent two years playing for the Celtics under Red Auerbach. He returned to Kansas State as an assistant coach and later became athletic director and the school’s director of development.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.